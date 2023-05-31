Come hike at Crazy Horse Memorial for Spring Volksmarch!

CRAZY HORSE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is the most popular organized hike in the United States, with 15,000 walkers in a record year. This year’s spring will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, which is the same weekend as the Crazy Horse 75th Anniversary celebration! KOTA Care & Share Food drive event will waive admission for hikers with 3 cans of food for the Spring Volksmarch only! The American Volkssport Association’s hike fee is $3 (cash or check, no credit cards accepted) for each participant regardless of age. Regular admission applies to non-hikers or hikers without food.

This family event is sponsored by the Black Hills Chapter of the American Volkssport Association (AVA) and hosted by Crazy Horse Memorial®.

Hikers will follow dirt trails and gravel work roads to the Crazy Horse Mountain Carving, where they will get an up-close view of the mountain, where work continues on what will be the largest sculpture in the world.

Hikers must check in at the Memorial’s upper parking area at 7 a.m. and be off the trail by 4 p.m., with no late starts.

Parking is free, however, due to the popularity of the event, parking can be some distance from the starting point and not on paved or gravel surfaces. Courtesy shuttle buses will operate between these outlying parking lots and the start-finish area.

For more information, please visit www.crazyhorse.org and follow Crazy Horse Memorial® on all social media and/or contact Amanda Allcock at 605-673-4681 or email Amanda.Allcock@crazyhorse.org.

