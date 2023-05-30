Taking care of mental health, is an important part of taking care of your body

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are busy these days, from work to family, to dealing with societal issues. It can feel overwhelming, and this is not uncommon, it’s called “burnout.”

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, burnout is defined as ‘exhaustion of physical or emotional strength or motivation, usually as a result of prolonged stress or frustration’.

“I kinda break burnout into two components. One is are you doing what you want to do, or what meets your needs or fulfills your mission, your personal mission? And then are you managing the time and stress and so forth in your life? And I think that you can get burned out from either one of those or both of them,” said Dr. Stephen Manlove, a psychiatrist with Manlove Body and Mind.

Being burnt out can make people feel empty, unmotivated, and apathetic, according to Guide.

Manlove says there are things people can do to prevent or bounce back, from burnout.

“I think people underestimate how important it is to spend some time and do some reflection on what is really important to you. So I think its important for people at some point in their life to sit down and say ‘Who do I want to be’ ‘What do I want to be’ ‘whos the person I want to be when I’m grown up’,” continued Manlove.

Manlove says it’s important to set limits and to set aside time to do things that are meaningful to your life. He also said it helps to have positive eating habits, spend time with friends, and give your mind a total break from everything.

“Life is a long-distance race, it’s not a sprint,” Manlove said.

Learning what your mission is and being passionate about what you’re doing with your life is important, Manlove says. If you are dealing with mental burnout, he suggests reaching out to a therapist or someone else you can talk to and be open with to relieve stress.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.