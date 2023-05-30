Rapid City Arts Council announces Art Alley mural project artist: Lumi

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The RCAC announced Lumi as the first of three artists selected for the “Conversation Ignitor” project to bring new outdoor murals to Art Alley in downtown Rapid City. This project is part of a generous grant awarded by the Change Network, a program of the Bush Foundation, celebrating uncommon voices in the rich history of the Black Hills.

Lumi is a multi-faceted local artist from the Black Hills and a graduate of Black Hills State University. She spent much of her childhood outside touching, feeling, smelling, and seeing nature, creating an intimate connection with the earth and attributes her spiritual journey to the natural beauty of the Black Hills. From a young age, her parents emphasized the connection to nature from outdoor play to learning more holistic ways of healing, both of which have grown exponentially in her present years. Through her artwork, she depicts her connection and appreciation for nature in a non-traditional way.

The Black Hills have been integral to Lumi’s storytelling as an artist. The new Art Alley mural will be earth-themed, inspired by nature, and feature vivid colors. She said the piece will “focus on relationships in a visual story, highlighting the connections of oneself to nature, creating a narrative that is applicable to all people.” Through this mural, Lumi’s goal is to convey the connection between people and nature, as “the planets, the mountains, the people...we’re all connected.”

The community is welcome to take part in the discussion at the “Conversation Ignitor” artist reception with Lumi and RCAC on Friday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Art Alley in downtown Rapid City. On June 2, this reception will be held as part of First Friday Art Walks.

For more information or to apply to be a part of the mural project, please visit the Art Alley website or contact the Rapid City Arts Council at marketing@thedahl.org.

