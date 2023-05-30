Mountains, pine trees, and spicy burritos all in the Black Hills

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - Maria’s Mexican food truck brings authentic, you guessed it, Mexican cuisine to the Black Hills.

Their flavorful menu, which includes tamales, tacos, chimichangas, and burritos, landed them a spot as one of the five most delicious food trucks in South Dakota, according to Best Things South Dakota.

Maria’s Mexican is a staple for the Custer community, with customers both new and old stopping by for a quick bite to eat.

“At the beginning, it was a little hard, but people responded to what I was offering authentic Mexican food, and I was well received, and we’ve been here since 2012,” said Maria Lyndoe, owner of Maria’s Mexican.

Maria’s Mexican is located at 607 Mount Rushmore in Custer.

