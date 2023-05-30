Mountains, pine trees, and spicy burritos all in the Black Hills

The menu at Maria's Mexican features tacos, burritos, tamales, and chimichangas.
The menu at Maria's Mexican features tacos, burritos, tamales, and chimichangas.
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - Maria’s Mexican food truck brings authentic, you guessed it, Mexican cuisine to the Black Hills.

Their flavorful menu, which includes tamales, tacos, chimichangas, and burritos, landed them a spot as one of the five most delicious food trucks in South Dakota, according to Best Things South Dakota.

Maria’s Mexican is a staple for the Custer community, with customers both new and old stopping by for a quick bite to eat.

“At the beginning, it was a little hard, but people responded to what I was offering authentic Mexican food, and I was well received, and we’ve been here since 2012,” said Maria Lyndoe, owner of Maria’s Mexican.

Maria’s Mexican is located at 607 Mount Rushmore in Custer.

