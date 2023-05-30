High school student shot, killed while playing basketball with friends

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.
By Olivia Kalentek, Marcy Jones, Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in Connecticut on Memorial Day.

Police identified the victim as Mark Mulongo, a Hillhouse High School student.

The shooting happened near Reed Street and Shelton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Police said Mark was outside playing basketball with his friends when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

He died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

While police believe it was a targeted incident, they say the teen may not have been the intended victim.

