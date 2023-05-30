Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County

By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DRAPER, S.D. (KOTA) - One person has died in a two-vehicle crash that happened east of Draper, this past Sunday, May 28.

A GMC Acadia rear-ended a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the driver and passenger of the motorcycle to be thrown onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The 52-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, and the 59-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. Neither were wearing helmets.

However, the 16-year-old female driver of the GMC Acadia was not injured and was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Charges are pending against the driver of the GMC Acadia. All information released so far is only preliminary.

