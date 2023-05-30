Connecting the community through art

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting June 2, every first Friday through September, downtown Rapid City will host Rapid City Art Walks.

This year, the first Friday will be a little different. Every month a new artist will be showcased.

The idea behind the project was to create conversation within the community, connecting people, and bringing South Dakota together through art.

“It’s really just about being able to learn how to get into your community and find these pockets of people to bring together,” said Keith Grant, art alley guild.

The Rapid City Art Council announced Lumi as the first of three artists selected for the “Conversation Ignitor” project.

“We chose Lumi because she had a very thought-out process of what her art meant and how it relates to the Black Hills in general. That was one of the stipulations, you know the guidelines, as it has to be to the Black Hills since we are in Rapid City,” said Grant.

“They wanted you to basically bring forth anything that is you know, valuable to you. And something that is valuable to me is not only my community and my connection to my spirituality but also to the Earth and really being able to showcase that as a visual representation,” said Lumi.

On Friday, Lumi will be showcasing her other artwork as well as answering any questions about the mural. There will also be refreshments and a food truck from a local vendor.

“It feels really great, I mean I’ve been part of the art alley community for a few years now. So, now actually having the extra support and acknowledgment in being in the program, I think feels a lot more meaningful and honorable,” said Lumi.

This event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have a downloadable map to showcase what businesses will be participating.

