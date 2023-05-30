Connecting the community through art

Every month a new artist will be showcased and will able to do a mural in art alley.
Every month a new artist will be showcased and will able to do a mural in art alley.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting June 2, every first Friday through September, downtown Rapid City will host Rapid City Art Walks.

This year, the first Friday will be a little different. Every month a new artist will be showcased.

The idea behind the project was to create conversation within the community, connecting people, and bringing South Dakota together through art.

“It’s really just about being able to learn how to get into your community and find these pockets of people to bring together,” said Keith Grant, art alley guild.

The Rapid City Art Council announced Lumi as the first of three artists selected for the “Conversation Ignitor” project.

“We chose Lumi because she had a very thought-out process of what her art meant and how it relates to the Black Hills in general. That was one of the stipulations, you know the guidelines, as it has to be to the Black Hills since we are in Rapid City,” said Grant.

“They wanted you to basically bring forth anything that is you know, valuable to you. And something that is valuable to me is not only my community and my connection to my spirituality but also to the Earth and really being able to showcase that as a visual representation,” said Lumi.

On Friday, Lumi will be showcasing her other artwork as well as answering any questions about the mural. There will also be refreshments and a food truck from a local vendor.

“It feels really great, I mean I’ve been part of the art alley community for a few years now. So, now actually having the extra support and acknowledgment in being in the program, I think feels a lot more meaningful and honorable,” said Lumi.

This event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have a downloadable map to showcase what businesses will be participating.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
RCPD officer involved in shooting Tuesday
The event center is expected to host its first event June 3.
New event center will soon be un-boxed
Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
For the past three years, Mai Richards comes home to South Dakota to complete a 22-mile run for...
Woman goes the extra mile to honor fallen service members
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash

Latest News

8 month old Shepherd mix, Honey.
Black Hills Fox “Pet of the Week”: Honey
Rapid City Pennington County Jail.
Pennington County launches innovative jail education/training program
The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
RCPD officer involved in shooting Tuesday
Preventing physical burnout can lower your chances of stroke or heart attacks.
Setting limits can protect your body from physical burnout