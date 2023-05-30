Black Hills Fox “Pet of the Week”: Honey

8 month old Shepherd mix, Honey.
8 month old Shepherd mix, Honey.(N/A)
By Greta Goede
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re looking for a furry friend that greets you with enthusiasm and is full of joy, “Honey”, the Black Hills Fox “Pet of the Week” is the perfect dog for you.

Honey is an 8-month-year-old Sheperd mix who is smart, energetic, and loves meeting new people.

Honey enjoys playing outside and going on walks. She is an eager learner and with the right owner, can become a well-behaved companion. You can meet Honey at the Black Hills Humane Society every day starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

