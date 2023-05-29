More storms are expected through the week

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight and temperatures will fall into the 50s for many. Some spots could drop into the upper 40s.

Sunshine will start us off Tuesday morning, but showers and thunderstorms will develop late morning into the middle of the day around the Black Hills. These storms will continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s across the region.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around through the rest of the week. It could be a little breezy on Thursday with a few gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is this Saturday, June 3, and could feature scattered thunderstorms through the day. Keep a close eye on the forecast as we get closer to see when the best time to hike to the arm will be! Stormy weather will continue Sunday as well. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s for many.

If you guessed storm chances will continue into next week, you would be correct! Seems like the active weather pattern will not come to an end.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
The event center is expected to host its first event June 3.
New event center will soon be un-boxed
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in murder
Jaden Guthmiller, Spearfish
SD track and field stars highlight final day of state championships

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A daily chance of showers and thunderstorms this week.
For Monday there is a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms
Tomorrow will be a rinse and repeat of today’s forecast. Highs will mostly be in the 70s....
Unsettled and stormy for the next week
All the ingredients will be there for severe thunderstorms to develop and will be in place for...
Severe thunderstorms still a possibility for the weekend