More storms are expected through the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight and temperatures will fall into the 50s for many. Some spots could drop into the upper 40s.

Sunshine will start us off Tuesday morning, but showers and thunderstorms will develop late morning into the middle of the day around the Black Hills. These storms will continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s across the region.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around through the rest of the week. It could be a little breezy on Thursday with a few gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is this Saturday, June 3, and could feature scattered thunderstorms through the day. Keep a close eye on the forecast as we get closer to see when the best time to hike to the arm will be! Stormy weather will continue Sunday as well. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s for many.

If you guessed storm chances will continue into next week, you would be correct! Seems like the active weather pattern will not come to an end.

