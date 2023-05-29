Black Hills War Monument Association dedicates new memorial

More than 100 people attended the unveiling at Memorial Park.
More than 100 people attended the unveiling at Memorial Park.(N/A)
By Greta Goede and KEVN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A veteran’s monument was dedicated Monday morning at Memorial Park during a service honoring those who served their country.

The new memorial features 694 names of veterans from 10 surrounding counties who lost their lives serving engraved on granite walls.

“Almost every county in South Dakota has a monument like this but Rapid City just had one that needed some upgrading, so we decided to make it reflect, like all the other ones, the American flag, the military flags and the names of those who died serving their country,” said Edward Manzano, who serves on the board of the Black Hills War Monument Association.

The monument also was upgraded to include all wars from World War One to the present.

“I think the memorial really exemplifies the fact that you know all conflict is able to be honored in the same way,” explained Ronna Draper, Gold Star family member. “So, to have all the wars represented is really neat.”

The memorial has a QR code feature so visitors can scan it to learn more about the veterans whose names are engraved.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
The event center is expected to host its first event June 3.
New event center will soon be un-boxed
Jaden Guthmiller, Spearfish
SD track and field stars highlight final day of state championships
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in murder

Latest News

Preparation at the Buffalo Chip for the Sturgis Rally includes hiring more staff and putting...
Summer means Sturgis
For the past three years, Mai Richards comes home to South Dakota to complete a 22-mile run for...
Woman goes the extra mile to honor fallen service members
From Memorial Day through May 31, the Black Hills National Cemetery will have American flags...
Honoring fallen heroes through flag placements and remembrance
With the help of summer programs, kids are able to remain in a pattern of familiarity.
Keeping kids safe through summer programs during summer vacation