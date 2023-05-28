Unsettled and stormy for the next week

Tomorrow will be a rinse and repeat of today’s forecast. Highs will mostly be in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start out the day, we will see increasing cloud cover in the afternoon then thunderstorms will start to fire up after lunchtime.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s been a pretty active day so far. Strong to severe thunderstorms will remain a possibility for tonight, a severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 9 pm this evening for far western South Dakota, southeastern Montana, and far northeastern Wyoming. Hail, strong winds, and frequent lightning will be a possibility with any thunderstorms that develop. Once the thunderstorms end temperatures will be mild and mostly in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be a rinse and repeat of today’s forecast. Highs will mostly be in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start out the day, we will see increasing cloud cover in the afternoon then thunderstorms will start to fire up after lunchtime. Rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible once again. However, the chance for severe thunderstorms will only be up to a marginal or 1 out of 5 risk.

Memorial Day is another 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms, the threat will shift east on Monday and mostly be over the central portion of South Dakota. We will start off pretty nice with lots of sunshine and a mix of clouds before thunderstorms form. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s.

The rest of the week and into next weekend we will see highs in the 70s to 80s with a mix of sun clouds and a chance for thunderstorms.

