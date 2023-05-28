Rapid City ranks fifth in nation for summer jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is ranked as the fifth best place in the nation for summer jobs in a report released today by WalletHub and was among more than 180 cities nationwide compared across 21 key indicators of employment outlook, affordability, and downtime-friendliness.

Indicators used in the survey included: availability of summer jobs and internships, summer employment growth between 2022 and 2021, employment outlook among local employers, access to public transportation, cost of public transportation, local populations aged 16 to 24, the share of the population in poverty, and other factors.

“The WalletHub survey shows not only is Rapid City a great place for a summer or seasonal job, but it’s a great place to work in terms of the overall work experience,” said Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender. “Is there really a better place to work with all the job opportunities, working with great employers and peers and you won’t find a better setting to work than Rapid City and the Black Hills region.”

Allender said the Rapid City community offers many great and unique opportunities for summer jobs and internships, from working at tourism and visitor operations to small business shops and restaurants, and City parks, pools, and golf courses.

According to Jeff Biegler, Director of City Parks and Recreation, the City of Rapid City offers several dozen seasonal positions to people of all ages. These positions range from lifeguards and concession workers to those who maintain parks, landscapes, and golf courses.

“We have many seasonal workers who come back year after year,” said Biegler. “The WalletHub designation emphasizes what we hear quite often from our summer and seasonal workers, that they have fun and enjoy their work experiences. Rapid City is a great place to work, live and have fun.”

