Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms

For Monday there is a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will taper off and we will have mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild and mostly in the 50s with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour at times.

For Monday there is a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms. All the ingredients will be there for thunderstorms to develop and will be in place for the afternoon as this unsettled weather pattern continues. Small hail, high winds, and localized heavy rain will be the main risks. For the rest of this week and into next week it will be rinse and repeat as unsettled weather patterns will remain in place with highs staying mostly in the 70s to 80s. However, the chance for severe weather should decrease over the next couple of days.

