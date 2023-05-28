Black Hills Lacrosse growing sport in Rapid City

Shock to play in league championships June 10
Black Hills Lacrosse
Black Hills Lacrosse(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lacrosse isn’t very popular in Western South Dakota, but a Rapid City organization is giving kids a chance to make a name for themselves in the sport. Ben Burns spoke to two head coaches of the Black Hills Shock to learn more about Black Hills Lacrosse and what the sport can do for young athletes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in murder
James Jumping Eagle trial is set to start in September.
Accused murderer to represent himself in court
Two board seats are up for election in the Rapid City Area Schools district.
RCAS board candidates weigh in on school issues

Latest News

Jaden Guthmiller, Spearfish
SD track and field stars highlight final day of state championships
5-26 state track
Local track and field athletes shine at state meet
5-26 Sasquatch
Sasquatch ready for a big season
5-25 City golf
Central and Stevens girls golfers meet up for City Tournament