Black Hills Lacrosse growing sport in Rapid City
Shock to play in league championships June 10
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lacrosse isn’t very popular in Western South Dakota, but a Rapid City organization is giving kids a chance to make a name for themselves in the sport. Ben Burns spoke to two head coaches of the Black Hills Shock to learn more about Black Hills Lacrosse and what the sport can do for young athletes.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.