Spearfish man pleads guilty on child porn charge

(KEVN/KOTA)
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 38-year-old Spearfish man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to attempting to obtain images of minors during the 2021 Sturgis Rally.

Clayton Paulson could spend up to 20 years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine when sentenced. The government recommended five years imprisonment.

If he commits any new felonies including sexual exploitation of a child or sex trafficking of a child, a further sentence of up to life in prison could be imposed. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Paulson is one of nine men caught in the 2021 sex trafficking operation.

