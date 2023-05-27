Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick off for summer tourism

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While summer isn’t officially here until June 21, the summer tourism season heats up this Memorial Day weekend.

The Black Hills has numerous family attractions, from historical monuments to national parks and museums, making the area a hot spot for visitors from all across the country, even the world.

“People come from different areas. This is our big weekend as opening. We get at least 1,500 people in through a day,” said Rushmore Candy Company manager Marcy Trainor

“We’re definitely pumped and ready for the season; Hopefully we are going to see an increase from last year with traffic flow. We’ve already seen an increase just within the last few months compared to last year,” Trainor said. “We’ve stocked up on all of our candy that we make here, and I think we’re ready to go.”

According to news.sd.gov, the revenue from South Dakota’s tourism industry helps support critical infrastructure and emergency services for the state.

“We’re definitely pumped and ready for the season. Hopefully we are going to see an increase from last year with traffic flow. We’ve already seen an increase just within the last few months compared to last year,” said Dahl’s Chainsaw Art manager Heather Payne.

To kick off the season, Mount Rushmore has their first lighting ceremony of 2023 Friday night. Those will continue until the Fall.

