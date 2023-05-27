Local track and field athletes shine at state meet

Simeon Birnbaum and Sawyer Clarkson among local winners
5-26 state track
5-26 state track
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:09 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota’s best track and field athletes have gathered in Sioux Falls for the state meet. Local athletes performed well on Friday. Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum and Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson were amongst the local winners. Several area teams also find themselves near the top of the team standings.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Duane Yellow Cloud
Body found on East Blvd. and Omaha St. identified
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
A tragic house fire happened in Fort Pierre and 3 people were killed.
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota

Latest News

5-26 Sasquatch
Sasquatch ready for a big season
5-25 City golf
Central and Stevens girls golfers meet up for City Tournament
5-25 RC Christian baseball
RC Christian baseball team gears up for state tournament
5-24 SDSU baseball
SDSU rolls past NDSU in Summit League Tournament opener