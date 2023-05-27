First Fridays Art Walk to return in Downtown Rapid City

Come participate in a self-guided art experience with interactive activities.(KEVN)
By Ezra Garcia
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Arts Council announced the return of downtown Rapid City Art Walks happening on the first Friday of each month starting Friday, June 2 from 5–8 p.m. The following dates will include July 7, August 4, and September 1.

Participants will explore interactive artistic activities at businesses along the way, including live music, poetry readings, workshops, and painting.

“Downtown Art Walks show the love our community has for the arts,” said Jacqui Dietrich, Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. “By bringing art and community together, Art Walks support both local talented artists and small businesses. Hundreds of attendees come to celebrate First Fridays and participate in interactive art experiences. Downtown is the perfect backdrop to celebrate our vibrant art scene.”

There are 17 participating businesses, galleries, and cultural venues on this year’s Art Walk. They will include Aby’s, Alex Johnson Mercantile, Art Alley, Art House, Black Hills Vinyl, Canvas 2 Paint, Celtic Connection, Dahl Arts Center, Dakota Drum Co., Elements of South Dakota, Melissa Wood Art Gallery, Prairie Edge, Pure Fox, Suzie Cappa Art Center, Tusweca Gallery, Ugly Graffiti, and Garbage Tale Vintage.

The recurring community event presented by the Rapid City Arts Council is proudly sponsored by Print Mark-et, Black Hills Vinyl, and Canvas 2 Paint.

For more information, please visit their website or contact the Rapid City Arts Council at marketing@thedahl.org.

2023 Art Walk in downtown Rapid City.
2023 Art Walk in downtown Rapid City.(Rapid City Art/s Council)

