Spearfish elementary schools raise money to help fight disease and stroke

More than 200 students participated in the jump-a-thon for the Kids Heart Challenge.
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Heart disease and stroke are two things not typically on a kid’s mind but students at West and Creekside elementary schools in Spearfish had a different opinion.

Combining fun and exercise, the schools held a Jump-a-thon during the annual Kids Heart Challenge.

Sponsored by the American Heart Association, students learned about heart health while engaging in some cardio pumping challenges and raising money to help fight heart disease and stroke.

The students raised more than $30,000 landing them in the Top 10 for most money raised during the challenge.

”I know at my school we were just over $22,000, I think we were $22,018. And I know at Creekside they were over $15,000 so, together it was $37,000; over $37,000. So, a pretty good amount for a town the size of Spearfish,” said Joel Martin, a P.E. teacher for West and Mountain View elementary schools.

The Spearfish Elementary schools have participated in the fundraiser since 1998 and have raised more than half a million dollars for the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

