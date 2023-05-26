South Dakota Commission on Gaming releases April numbers; Deadwood sees major increase

According to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s April gaming handle was up 7.81...
According to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s April gaming handle was up 7.81 percent over April 2022.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KEVN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM MDT
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood’s April gaming numbers are at the highest they’ve been, leading the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association to believe this could be the best gaming year ever.

According to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, Deadwood’s April gaming handle was up 7.81% over April 2022.

With eight businesses now offering sports wagering, this form of gambling had the highest increase with 33.79%.

”We’re very happy with those numbers,” said Mike Rodman, the executive director for the Deadwood Gaming Association. “The lead was kind of sports wagering, up 33% over April of last year and we’re very happy to see that sports wagering growth continues to happen. We now currently have eight properties offering sports wagering so there’s plenty of opportunity for folks to come and participate in wagering on their favorite sporting event.”

Rodman thinks Memorial Day weekend will be a busy one for the wild west town and will continue the upward trend for Deadwood gaming.

