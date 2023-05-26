Severe thunderstorms still a possibility for the weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will taper off and we will have few passing clouds. Temperatures will remain mild and mostly in the 50s with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Saturday there is a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms once again. All the ingredients will be there for severe thunderstorms to develop and will be in place for the afternoon. Hail, high winds, and localized heavy rain will be the main risks. For the rest of this week and into next week it will be rinse and repeat as unsettled weather patterns will remain in place with highs staying mostly in the 70s to 80s. Sunday we could see the chance for strong thunderstorms. However, the chance of severe weather should decrease over the next couple of days.

