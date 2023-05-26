RCAS Area 5: Paul Lloyd

Question 1: Why do you consider yourself the best candidate? Your experiences? Your strengths?

I bring the strength of my experience to the Board for the benefit of the RCAS District. My qualifications include a background in education, business, ministry, and in social services. I understand the challenges of closing the achievement gap, the role of classroom dynamics, the importance of giving value for the education dollars spent, and the need for a positive working and learning environment. I will bring positive changes to the RCAS District that will help our students achieve higher academic scores. A one-track system does not offer enough opportunity for all students to prosper. We should put more emphasis on vocational training in auto mechanics, plumbing, and other trade skills that would benefit many of our students. Our District should utilize methods and programs that ensure our students receive the foundational education that is the building block of success.

Question 2: What is the most important issue facing the RCAS community and how would you address it?

The test scores and the many students who are leaving the RCAS system before graduation. The job market is much more complex than in the past. There is not only local or state competition but national and international competition as well. I want to see the students of Rapid City be prepared to enter the job market and be able to build a successful life for themselves and their families. First, I will promote a return to proven teaching methods. Second, the issue of behavioral disturbances in the classroom needs to be addressed. Third, there are many students in our RCAS whose gifts and talents lie in the vocational area. There needs to be an honoring of those students and a reinvestment in Vocational training.

Question 3: What are the factors on which you will base your decisions as a school board member?

The number one factor for my decisions will be based on the educational success of the RCAS students. This is the main mission of any educational system and I believe when this mission is followed, we will see an increase in student achievement and our graduation rate. I will also make responsible management of public funds a priority, because it is the duty of the board of education to accomplish the first priority in conjunction with the second

