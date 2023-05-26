New York man convicted of triple murder, motion for new trial was denied

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The man convicted of triple murder had a motion for a new trial denied.

Arnson Absolu is currently serving 3 life sentences after killing Dakota Zaiser, Ashley Nagy, and Charles Red Willow in August 2020.

Earlier this year Absolu filed a motion for a new trial after his lawyer stated that one witness, Shamar Bennett’s testimony was unusable, after learning information of Bennett being on trial for a separate murder charge.

Motion for a new trial was denied by seventh circuit court judge Robert Gusinksy, saying the information about Bennett’s own murder trial would not have been admissible, and involvement in Bennett’s murder trial was not relevant to this case.

Bennett testified that he helped Absolu dispose of Zaiser’s body, and was granted immunity for his testimony and involvement in this case. His immunity clause only extended to his testimony in Absolu’s case and did not affect any other charges he might have been accused with.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.