Hotter months bring car fires: stay safe!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the temperature begins to heat up around the Black Hills, getting your car checked out could save you money and possibly your life.

In 2020, State Farm Insurance reported 173,000 car fires in the U.S., and last year, the Rapid City Fire Department reported 58 vehicle fires in the city. Fluid leaks, loose wiring, and overheating engines make your car more vulnerable to a fire during the hotter months.

The RCFD recommends that if you find yourself in this situation, there are steps you can take out on the road.

“If a fire does occur in your vehicle, the best thing to do is pull over safely, shut the vehicle off, get out, and shut the door. If it is on fire, don’t try to open the hood once you open the hood; once you open the hood, that just allows the oxygen to get into the area and could make the fire increase and intensify,” said Rapid City Fire Department fire operation division chief Brian Povandra.

So far this year, the RCFD has reported 15 car fires in Rapid City and is ready for more heading into the summer months.

