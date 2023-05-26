Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Yellow Cloud
Body found on East Blvd. and Omaha St. identified
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
A tragic house fire happened in Fort Pierre and 3 people were killed.
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
Cindy Campos reads the book "Stay Safe" to her son in Dallas. Cindy Campos' 5-year-old son was...
Texas parents fret over Winnie the Pooh being used to teach kids about school shootings
FILE - Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in...
Iowa law limits gender identity instruction, removes books depicting sex acts from school libraries
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House