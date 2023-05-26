Attorney General Jackley releases draft explanation for proposed term limits

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released a draft ballot explanation for the proposed constitutional amendment, submitted by State Sen. Brent Hoffman of Sioux Falls, that would revise legislative term limits.

This proposed constitutional amendment would revise legislative terms to a total of eight years in its entirety in the State House of Representatives and a lifetime total of eight years in the State Senate as well.

Jackley’s explanation should be objective, clear, and simple to inform voters of the purpose and effect of proposed measures.

The Attorney General takes no position on any proposal.

The public has ten days to submit written comments on the draft explanation after the Attorney General has filed and posted it. The explanation was filed Thursday, May 25, and the cutoff time for remarks on this explanation is June 5, at the close of business in Pierre, South Dakota. The Secretary of State must receive the final explanation by June 14.

The draft change would require 35,017 legitimate petition signatures to qualify for the 2024 general political election ballot.

Comments may be submitted via mail, or through hand delivery, to the Attorney General’s Office at:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

Comments that are hand delivered must be received by the close of business in Pierre, South Dakota, by June 5, 2023. Comments that are mailed must be received by the Attorney General’s Office before the deadline expires to be accepted.

Comments may also be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us by June 5, 2023. Comments should be clearly expressed in the body of the email. The Attorney General’s Office will not open attachments in an effort to prevent malware or other digital threats. Please include your name and contact information when submitting your comment. The title of the comment must be included in the subject line of the email.

