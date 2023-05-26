6-year-old shot at a Rapid City home
Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a child
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 6-year-old boy was shot at a Rapid City home shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.
According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the child has a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital. Police did not release where he was shot.
The shooting was at a home on the 100 block of East Signal Drive
Police have obtained a photo of the shooting suspect as he was running from the scene.
Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.