Strong to severe thunderstorms possible for tomorrow afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will taper off and we will have a few passing clouds. Temperatures will remain mild and mostly in the 50s with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Friday, there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in northeastern Wyoming. Then a marginal risk to general risk for outlying areas. All the ingredients will be there for severe thunderstorms to develop and will be in place for the afternoon. Hail, high winds, and localized heavy rain will be the main risks. Strong uplift and favorable conditions could lead to a few stronger to severe storms, especially over our far western zones later in the day.

For the rest of this week and into next week it will be rinse and repeat as unsettled weather patterns will remain in place with highs staying mostly in the 70s to 80s. However, the chance of severe weather should decrease over the next couple of days.

