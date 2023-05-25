Splish splash, time to have a blast at the pool!

City rec sets dates for opening of outdoor pools
Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool opens Monday. Followed by Parkview Pool, Horace Mann Pool, and Sioux Park’s Jimmy Hilton Pool, June 8.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the last day of school set for Friday, June 2, City pools at Parkview, Horace Mann, and the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park will open the following Thursday, June 8. Roosevelt Swim Center is opening Memorial Day weekend on Monday, May 29.

The opening date coincides with the school calendar and staff training.

“We’re looking forward to another exciting summer at the City Pools,” said City Aquatics Specialist Barb Iwan.  “As soon as school gets out, we’ll conduct the training for our seasonal staff including the lifeguards, and then open up the following week.”

Daily swim passes are $7 for adults and youth, and $6 for senior citizens 62 years and older. Quarterly, yearly, and 20-punch passes are also available.

ROOSEVELT’S 50-METER OUTDOOR POOL: Monday, May 29

HORACE MANN POOL: June 8

PARKVIEW POOL: June 8

JIMMY HILTON POOL AT SIOUX PARK: June 8

Special features this summer at the three city pools include a Splash & Dash special on Mondays through Saturdays with half-price entrance from 5 to 6 p.m. and Sundays will again be designated as ‘Funday 4 Sunday’ with a group of four admitted for $12.  Each additional person in the group is regular admission cost.

Anyone with questions or wishing more information about the City’s outdoor pools or the Swim Center, call the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department at 394-4175 or the Rapid City Swim Center at 394-5223.

