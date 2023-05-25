Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter

In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.(Arizona Humane Society)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A pregnant dog was bitten by a rattlesnake last week in Arizona. Shortly after, she gave birth to three pups.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, the homeless dog named Molly gave birth to two more pups while on the way to the shelter and AHS Trauma Hospital.

Soon afterward, Molly and her babies were being taken care of in the humane society’s “Mutternity Suites,” where she gave birth to even more pups.

In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.

The humane society is asking for “Foster Heroes” in the community to help take care of pets that need a loving home while the shelter is at capacity.

The humane society provides everything needed, including medical care, food, blankets and toys.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall
FFTN is back for another year, helping Black Hills food truck vendors get exposure and bringing...
‘Family Food Truck Night’ uniting community through food
Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner

Latest News

Video shows police setting up camp at the reservoir on Monday, while searches are set to begin...
Portugal police end latest search for clues in Madeleine McCann case
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on...
Lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights
Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
James Jumping Eagle trial is set to start in September.
Accused murderer to represent himself in court