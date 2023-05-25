Mixology at Home - Mojito

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Our Mixology at Home drink this week is one of the top 10 that bartenders should know how to make – the Mojito. Not to confuse anyone, this drink is also one of the top 10 bartenders hate to make.

Why is the Mojito, a popular drink originating in Cuba, not popular with bartenders?

The ingredients are not a problem in a Mojito: white rum, mint leaves, lime, sugar, and club soda. Pretty basic. It is the execution that can cause a bartender to grumble a little.

Ingredients

2 oz white rum

11 mint leaves (one for garnish)

1 lime (half a lime sliced into 3 wedges)

1 tsp to 1 TBS sugar (to taste, and you could substitute ½ oz simple syrup)

Club soda

Directions

First, make sure you have a sturdy glass because you will mix your Mojito in the glass you serve the drink in. Do not strain your drink.

Put mint leaves, and a lime wedge in the glass and muddle them, crushing the mint and lime to release the oils. You can also place the mint in your palm and slap them to “wake” the oils. Add the remaining two lime wedges and sugar (to your taste) and again muddle them to release the lime juice.

I add the rum and stir the drink before filling the glass with ice and topping it off with club soda, again stirring.

Garnish your Mojito with a lime wheel and a sprig of mint.

