Chances for thunderstorms will continue to increase over the next couple of days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will remain mild and mostly in the 50s with a few areas holding in the 60s.

Tomorrow the haze and smoke will continue to clear out with a little haze left by the afternoon. The chance for isolated thunderstorms with a marginal risk, or a one out of five risk, planting itself in Sheridan County where small hail and gusty winds will be the biggest threats. Some models are calling for a few thunderstorms to possibly cross from Wyoming into western South Dakota late into the evening. However, with the loss of daytime heating, the chance is low but still there.

Friday a marginal risk, once again a one out of five risk, will be over much of the region. All the ingredients will be there for severe thunderstorms to develop will be in place for the afternoon. Hail, strong winds, and localized heavy rain will be the main risks.

For the rest of this week and into next week it will be rinse and repeat as unsettled weather patterns will remain in place with highs staying mostly in the 70s to 80s.

