Chances for thunderstorms increasing into the weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:42 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Breezy conditions will continue today with temperatures in the 70s, though a few spots will climb back into the 80s. Storm chances will primarily be in northeast Wyoming, northwest South Dakota, Montana and the Black Hills. A couple of storms could slide into Rapid City during the evening.

Friday, storms are expected to develop in the afternoon through Wyoming and move into South Dakota during the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats.

Afternoon and evening storm chances will continue into the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area. A similar forecast is expected next week.

