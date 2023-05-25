The anniversary of George Floyd’s death recalls efforts made by South Dakota uncle

George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on the Black man’s neck...
George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.(Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On May 25, 2020, at 9:25 pm George Floyd died after Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. The nation was in shock, as the video of Floyd yelling for help and ultimately becoming silent spread across social media and the media.

Now, Floyd’s uncle Selwyn Jones says he is fighting a system that let this happen to his nephew. Jones is the co-founder of the Hope929 Foundation. This organization is pushing to have our nation’s congressmen and congresswomen pass the Medical Civil Rights Bill. This bill would, “establish the statutory right to medical care during any police interaction where the person communicates, they are in a health crisis.” However, it is receiving pushback, and here is why Jones thinks people are not in support.

“There’s no money in people not dying. This is a sad situation that we have so much pushback because the less people die, the less money goes in people’s pockets,” says Selwyn Jones.

The day after Floyd’s death, Uncle Selwyn Jones was in Rapid City and joined the protest against police brutality. Jones spent days at this protest where he watched people unite together.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall
FFTN is back for another year, helping Black Hills food truck vendors get exposure and bringing...
‘Family Food Truck Night’ uniting community through food
Duane Yellow Cloud
Body found on East Blvd. and Omaha St. identified
Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

A tragic house fire happened in Fort Pierre and 3 people were killed.
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota
James Jumping Eagle trial is set to start in September.
Accused murderer to represent himself in court
Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool opens Monday. Followed by Parkview Pool, Horace Mann...
Splish splash, time to have a blast at the pool!
This is a great summer drink but not always a bartender's favorite to make.
Mixology at Home - Mojito