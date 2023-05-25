7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents were asleep.(Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a 7-year-old child is in custody after setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, crews responded just after 11 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the Medina area.

Officials shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show the structure engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire but two people ended up suffering minor burns.

Investigators said a 7-year-old child was arrested in connection with the blaze as it appears the fire was intentionally set while the child’s parents were sleeping in the house.

The sheriff’s office did not identify any of the people involved but said the child is facing an arson charge.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the agencies investigating the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.
Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day
Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday after a delay on Twitter.
DeSantis launches 2024 campaign after Twitter delay
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., his...
Biden picks history-making Air Force pilot to serve as next Joint Chiefs chairman
A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania.
College baseball player dies after a dugout collapses on him
FILE - Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Capitol rioter photographed propping feet on desk in Pelosi’s office sentenced to over 4 years