2023 Memorial 5K Run held in honor of remembering Tom Pfeifle’s spirit

Join family and friends as they come together and celebrate Tom
By Alena Neves
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A community event that’s grown by leaps and bounds in love and dedication since its inception. It’s the 7th seventh annual Tom Pfeifle Memorial Run/Walk to be held on Saturday, June 24 at Raider Park starting at 8:15 a.m. Check-in and registration will begin promptly at 7:15 a.m. with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. This year’s run/walk is non-competitive with a focus on fun, family, friends, and keeping Tom’s outdoor spirit alive and a remembrance of his connection to the community. On the day of the event, snacks, prizes, and baskets will be on hand for purchase.

Pre-registration will end on June 2 and will receive a long sleeve Sport-Tek t-shirt and a tote bag.

In the summer of 2017, two of Tom’s close friends organized a 5k run/Walk to gather friends and family together to remember and celebrate the life of their good friend, Tom Pfeifle. They managed to do this while away at college, which was quite an accomplishment. The event was a resounding success with over 300 participants. Bill and Diane Tschetter were two of the volunteers at this heartwarming event and were moved by the love and support shown by the community.

Friends of Tom say he was an incredible young man who excelled at everything he did, touched the lives of all who were blessed to know him, and lived life to the fullest. Bill and Diane had discovered Tom’s friends were unable to continue to coordinate the 5k run while busy in college, they offered to take on the challenge. Tschetter says, “Being passionate about continuing the event, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was formed and a strong team of dedicated hard-working individuals was created to help put on a family-friendly run/walk.”

Friends say the choice of Raider Park, the beneficiary is a perfect fit given Tom’s love for the outdoors, exercise, and care for the environment. Under the leadership of Bill and Diane, all committee members bring different gifts and talents to the table. Diane says, “We are so thankful for the consistent willingness to meet weekly, sharing a common vision, ideas, and plans to do our best to honor Tom and raise funds for the development of Raider Park.”

Donations will be welcome.

