Warm and breezy today; most storms in Wyoming this afternoon and evening.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Smoke will continue to filter out of the region today, though some haze will linger. Plenty of sunshine will be likely, especially in western South Dakota, as a few afternoon storms fire up in Wyoming. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Expect windier weather today with south to southeast winds 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusty.

Thursday will feature the clearest air we have had since the smoke arrived late last week. showers and storms will develop across Wyoming and move into South Dakota through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for many.

Highs in the 70s will continue Friday with afternoon storms likely. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm with hail and high winds Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s this weekend and once again, more afternoon and evening storms can be expected across the area.

The stormy pattern continues into next week with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

