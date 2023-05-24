Senator Mike Rounds gave RESPECT Act to Oglala Sioux Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out

Senator Mike Rounds presented a copy of the RESPECT Act
Senator Mike Rounds presented a copy of the RESPECT Act(Kate Robinson)
By Greta Goede
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senator Mike Rounds presented a copy of the RESPECT Act and the pen used to sign it into law to Oglala Sioux Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out at a seminar in Rapid City on Tuesday.

11 federal laws that were found to be discriminatory to Native Americans were removed back in December 2022 when the RESPECT Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Rounds introduced the repeal of these laws back in 2019. The outdated laws gave permission to withhold food, money, and other resources from Native Americans.

“We saw these laws and based upon recommendations from the tribes we put together a proposal that would eliminate them, take them off the books. We wanted to make sure that the federal government would acknowledge that they shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” says Senator Mike Rounds.

This presentation was part of the Tribal Emergency Management Seminar.

