Golf for Sgt. Colton Levi Derr and raise mental health awareness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation and the Knights of Columbus #8025 announce its 9th annual Sgt. Colton Levi Derr Charity Golf Tournament in support of mental health awareness for veterans who face post-traumatic stress disorders. This year’s charity golf event will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Elks Golf Course with registration starting at 8 a.m. followed by the shotgun start at 9 a.m. The annual event runs $125 per person and will provide lunch, awards, hole prizes, and a silent auction.

Jerry Derr, father to Colton says, “The Colton Derr Foundation was founded after the loss of his young son, Colton Derr, who went overseas to protect our country’s values. Although he made it home to the USA, it was not without consequences. He could not find a way to work through the things he saw and went through and took his own life, seeing this as his only way out. Every day, many more are making this same decision and this foundation is an avenue that has had many successes, helping them find another way. This Derr Foundation is giving many a second chance at a full life.”

Any funds raised will provide hope for individuals through the help of the Colton Derr Foundation.

Jerry Kanta, Deputy Grand Knight of Columbus Council #8025 says, “For the past eight years, The Annual Golf Tournament has been a great success thanks to so many amazing sponsors Moving to the Elks Golf Course this year – 18 holes of golf. 4 man shotgun start. We need your help to continue the success of the tournament and help the Derr Foundation to continue its work for so many. All money earned goes to the Foundation.” Kanta adds that this year will be a bit different because of the “Hole-In-One” 10k prize for those who think they have what it takes.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.