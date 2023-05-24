Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Asparagus Dip

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today, on this National Asparagus Day, we celebrate the vegetable in a unique way - by making an asparagus dip!

And what’s great is that you can easily use canned asparagus if you don’t have any fresh on hand!

In a blender, combine 2 cans of asparagus (not pickled), well-drained with 3 cloves of chopped garlic and a teaspoon of parsley flakes. Add 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard, and dash of Hungarian paprika and white pepper. Add salt to taste.

Blend until smooth. Serve with chips, crackers or vegetable sticks.

**NOTE** You can use fresh asparagus, too! Steam 1 bunch until tender and soft then add the remaining ingredients.

