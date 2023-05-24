Curb your enthusiasm, don’t park too far

If you have a large cab, or a larger truck, remember to park on side streets downtown, so your...
If you have a large cab, or a larger truck, remember to park on side streets downtown, so your vehicle does not impede traffic.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In response to recent concerns from the public, city officials are reminding drivers who have extended cabs and larger vehicles about parking options in the downtown area.

An advisory was sent out last summer for similar issues, however, these recent concerns, again involve extended cab vehicles such as pickups and other large vehicles protruding into traffic lanes while parked along Saint Joseph Street and Main Street.

Since Jan. 1, Rapid City has written 14 citations for vehicles that are extended into the lane of traffic and more concerns and complaints are being reported in recent weeks to officials by the general public. More complaints and concerns are fielded in the spring and summer months due to larger volumes of traffic.

“We are receiving an increased number of concerns and complaints about the larger vehicles extending out into traffic,” said City Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan. “This is ranch country and we have a significant number of large, extended vehicles that park downtown on any given day. It’s not unusual for these larger vehicles to extend into the driving lane which can pose a problem in traffic. Drivers are concerned when they encounter parked vehicles that extend into the driving lane.”

Drivers with extended cabs or large vehicles are encouraged by officials to park on a side street in order to avoid impacting or blocking traffic.

According to Municipal Code 10.40.040, a vehicle must be parked entirely within the parking space designated by painted lines, must be headed in the direction of travel, and must park within 12 inches of the curb. Vehicles that extend into the traffic lane are subject to citations. Officers will attempt to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, but if contact cannot be made, the vehicle is towed at the owner’s expense.

To report safety hazards, such as vehicles obstructing traffic, call the Rapid City Police Department’s non-emergency line at 605-394-4131, and for general parking concerns call City’s Parking Enforcement Division at 605-394-6098.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.
Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day
Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City

Latest News

Senator Mike Rounds presented a copy of the RESPECT Act
Senator Mike Rounds gave RESPECT Act to Oglala Sioux Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out
Downtown Hot Springs road construction.
Road Construction leads to financial destruction for downtown businesses
Distracted driving display in the Monument.
Art exhibit shows dangers of distracted driving
The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall