Curb your enthusiasm, don’t park too far

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In response to recent concerns from the public, city officials are reminding drivers who have extended cabs and larger vehicles about parking options in the downtown area.

An advisory was sent out last summer for similar issues, however, these recent concerns, again involve extended cab vehicles such as pickups and other large vehicles protruding into traffic lanes while parked along Saint Joseph Street and Main Street.

Since Jan. 1, Rapid City has written 14 citations for vehicles that are extended into the lane of traffic and more concerns and complaints are being reported in recent weeks to officials by the general public. More complaints and concerns are fielded in the spring and summer months due to larger volumes of traffic.

“We are receiving an increased number of concerns and complaints about the larger vehicles extending out into traffic,” said City Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan. “This is ranch country and we have a significant number of large, extended vehicles that park downtown on any given day. It’s not unusual for these larger vehicles to extend into the driving lane which can pose a problem in traffic. Drivers are concerned when they encounter parked vehicles that extend into the driving lane.”

Drivers with extended cabs or large vehicles are encouraged by officials to park on a side street in order to avoid impacting or blocking traffic.

According to Municipal Code 10.40.040, a vehicle must be parked entirely within the parking space designated by painted lines, must be headed in the direction of travel, and must park within 12 inches of the curb. Vehicles that extend into the traffic lane are subject to citations. Officers will attempt to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, but if contact cannot be made, the vehicle is towed at the owner’s expense.

To report safety hazards, such as vehicles obstructing traffic, call the Rapid City Police Department’s non-emergency line at 605-394-4131, and for general parking concerns call City’s Parking Enforcement Division at 605-394-6098.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.