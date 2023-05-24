Art exhibit shows dangers of distracted driving

Distracted driving display in the Monument.
Distracted driving display in the Monument.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports that over three thousand people died in accidents related to distracted driving in 2019. The Department is trying to stop that with an exhibit raising awareness of the potential dangers of distracted driving.

The exhibit in The Monument is a bright yellow half-globe with shattered phones attached to it. The phones rest on coffins to represent the worst possible outcome of distracted driving. Cabinet Secretary Craig Price says distracted driving can be an even more serious issue for those worried about younger drivers.

“There’s a whole host of things in our cars that can take the attention off the focus of doing our job of driving our car safely so it’s really important and for those of us especially that have teenage daughters like myself. It’s important that we teach them when you’re driving the car there’s nothing more important than focusing on the task at hand and making sure that you’re as safe as possible,” said Price.

The exhibit will stay in the Monument for the Summer before the organizers decide on a new resting place for it.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.
Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day
Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City

Latest News

Downtown Hot Springs road construction.
Road Construction leads to financial destruction for downtown businesses
The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall
The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation and the Knights of Columbus #8025 announce its 9th...
Golf for Sgt. Colton Levi Derr and raise mental health awareness
Readiatrics