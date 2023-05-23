Visit Rapid City launches first-of-its-kind program in South Dakota

Visit Rapid City has launched a new program geared towards tourism.
Visit Rapid City has launched a new program geared towards tourism.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Visit Rapid City is launching a “first of its kind” program in the Black Hills to teach community members how they can be a force for Rapid City’s future.

The “tourism ambassador program” is designed to strengthen the tourism industry in the city by teaching professionals, volunteers, and residents how they can add to the visitor experience. Classes conducted by “Visit Rapid City” show how vital their participation is to the tourism industry here in the Black Hills.

“So our goal is to say how do we make sure that our front line is trained up and ready to go and answering the visitor’s questions and engaging them,” said Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman, “Helping them find things to do that they’re interested in so that they have an amazing experience in Rapid City and drive the image of our community overall.”

To learn how you can join this new ambassador program you can head to Visit Rapid City’s website.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City
The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day
Man sentenced in Porcupine manslaughter case
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation

Latest News

Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
POTW
Air Quality