Updates to Rapid City tourist attraction will be dino-mite

There is a temporary walkway for guests who would like to visit the attraction.
There is a temporary walkway for guests who would like to visit the attraction.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Dinosaur Park is an iconic tourist attraction that showcases five concrete dinosaurs.

Built in 1936, the dinosaurs have been around for 86 years, which is why the area needs an update. As part of that update, the park will become ADA accessible, allowing people of all abilities to enjoy it.

Construction started September of 2022, and will be mostly finished by the end of this year.

“The major reason for doing this whole project is accessibility. Those stairs were not safe, and not accessible. There’s plenty of people who have mobility issues, or even just strollers that they couldn’t take up there, or they had to carry the strollers up the stairs. And that just excludes a lot of people,” said Melissa Petersen, landscape designer.

The crews are working on getting the stairs open first and the ramp will come after.

As of right now there is partial access to the park, and limited parking.

For updates on the park, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City
The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money

Latest News

Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day
Rapid City's landfill is the target of a lawsuit claiming pollution can spread to nearby ranch...
Lawsuit against Rapid City’s landfill claims pollution is in area water
Rapid City Area Schools seek community feedback
Wildfire smoke blankets Rapid City.
The hazards associated with wildfire smoke