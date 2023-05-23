Thrift store expands with more items, helping people in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Western South Dakota Community Action thrift shop on Lombardy Drive in Rapid City opened its doors Monday to the public.

As the artist Macklemore would say only 20 dollars in your pocket? You don’t have to go hunting for affordable prices, this thrift store offers it all.

You won’t find only your grandads’ clothes here, but warm coats, furniture, and jewelry.

“So, if someone needs help or is going into a new job the clothes that we have still do go to them, but we have so much. We are selling it and the money that goes from that goes straight back into our program, so it goes right back into helping families and people that need it,” said Shareece Tatum, communications coordinator, of Western South Dakota community action.

The thrift shop is open to the public and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are also looking for volunteers, for more information you can click here.

