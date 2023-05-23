Storm chances increase as smoke moves out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies will be likely overnight with temperatures in the 50s. Smoke will continue to filter out of the region Wednesday, though some haze will linger. Plenty of sunshine will be likely, especially in western South Dakota, as a few afternoon storms fire up in Wyoming. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday will feature the clearest air we have had since the smoke arrived late last week. showers and storms will develop across Wyoming and move into South Dakota through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for many.

Highs win the 70s will continue Friday with afternoon storms likely. Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s this weekend and once again, more afternoon and evening storms can be expected across the area.

The stormy pattern continues into next week with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

