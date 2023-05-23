New democratic party executive director discusses future of South Dakota politics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Former South Dakota state senator Daniel Ahlers is the new executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party.

Ahlers has a history with South Dakota’s legislature and said when this position opened up, he couldn’t let it pass by, stating he has a strong passion for politics.

Alhers has high hopes for what he can bring to the democratic party and wants to get younger people involved in politics so they can have a voice in what they want out of government.

“And I said well we need people like you to stay here, we need people like yourself to take up the mantle and work towards positive change. I think that’s the biggest challenge, is getting your young folks involved, getting them to see that they can make a difference,” Ahlers said.

Ahlers says he’s hoping to bring more people to the Democratic party to have a more balanced government in South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.