New democratic party executive director discusses future of South Dakota politics

The South Dakota Legislature finished its 2023 session Monday, leaving Gov. Kristi Noem's vetoes intact.
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Former South Dakota state senator Daniel Ahlers is the new executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party.

Ahlers has a history with South Dakota’s legislature and said when this position opened up, he couldn’t let it pass by, stating he has a strong passion for politics.

Alhers has high hopes for what he can bring to the democratic party and wants to get younger people involved in politics so they can have a voice in what they want out of government.

“And I said well we need people like you to stay here, we need people like yourself to take up the mantle and work towards positive change. I think that’s the biggest challenge, is getting your young folks involved, getting them to see that they can make a difference,” Ahlers said.

Ahlers says he’s hoping to bring more people to the Democratic party to have a more balanced government in South Dakota.

