Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An injured female was walking on Bear Butte Road when police received the report of her. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City. Richter was arrested for alleged simple assault, probation violation, possession of a controlled drug, and numerous other warrants.

Upon arrival at the Meade County Jail, at around 7 a.m., Richter broke free from the deputy and ran. Richter was last seen heading south near the courthouse. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, very dirty black pants, and a black and orange beanie. He was also handcuffed at the time of his escape.

Richter is a white male, 5′8″ approximately 140 pounds.

In an abundance of caution, the Sturgis Schools were notified of his escape and have taken reasonable action. Law enforcement will be monitoring activity and maintaining a close presence at the schools throughout the day.

Richter is not considered armed and dangerous. If he is located or if anyone sees anything suspicious, you are encouraged to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 605-347-2681.

