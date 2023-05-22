Warmer and hazy to start to the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring warmer temperatures today and Tuesday. Unfortunately we will still have extensive smoke and haze in the atmosphere from those Canadian wildfires. There are hopeful signs that haze will decrease by midweek and winds aloft change direction.

Much more unsettled weather arrives by as soon as Tuesday, but especially Wednesday, likely through much of the rest of the month. A series of upper level disturbances will trigger afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with the activity becoming more widespread toward week’s end. Temperatures will still be above normal later this week with highs in the 70s.

Those of you with outdoor plans this weekend should be ready to seek shelter when scattered thunderstorms form. Download the KOTA or KEVN Weather App to keep informed.

More smoke and haze for the weekend