Rapid City Area Schools seek community feedback

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools District wants input on how to develop their strategic plan for next year.

The plan itself consists of five points of focus, or pillars. These are staff, student, facilities, community, and communications. The district put out this survey for people to let them know what the most important focus is as well as how they feel about each specific pillar in general.

The survey can be completed both online and in person by asking for a form at the Rapid City Education Center.

“Go to Rapid City Area Schools website so RCAS.org. Right on that main page there’s gonna be a little flyer. You’ll see it say strategic planning community survey. You can click the link and it’ll take you to the survey,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for RCAS.

The survey runs through Friday of this week so anyone interested in giving their input has a few days to get that done.

