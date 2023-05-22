Rapid City Area Schools seek community feedback

(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools District wants input on how to develop their strategic plan for next year.

The plan itself consists of five points of focus, or pillars. These are staff, student, facilities, community, and communications. The district put out this survey for people to let them know what the most important focus is as well as how they feel about each specific pillar in general.

The survey can be completed both online and in person by asking for a form at the Rapid City Education Center.

“Go to Rapid City Area Schools website so RCAS.org. Right on that main page there’s gonna be a little flyer. You’ll see it say strategic planning community survey. You can click the link and it’ll take you to the survey,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for RCAS.

The survey runs through Friday of this week so anyone interested in giving their input has a few days to get that done.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money

Latest News

Rapid City's landfill is the target of a lawsuit claiming pollution can spread to nearby ranch...
Lawsuit against Rapid City’s landfill claims pollution is in area water
Wildfire smoke blankets Rapid City.
The hazards associated with wildfire smoke
Man sentenced in Porcupine manslaughter case
The newly crowned and first to hold the title, Anna Woolsey, Miss Rodeo USA 2023 shared how her...
Meet Anna Woolsey, the 1st Miss Rodeo USA 2023, a true Rodeo Queen